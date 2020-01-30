Highlights & scores: high school basketball, high school hockey & college hockey

Thursday morning sports wrap
January 30, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 7:58 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones hosted the OFA Blue Devils in a boys’ Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference basketball match-up Wednesday night.

OFA defeated Watertown 74-50.

Other games highlighted in the video:

- Lowville's Aiden Zehr scored 26 points when the Red Raiders hosted Beaver River in boys' high school basketball. Lowville beat Beaver River 92-47

- Sackets Harbor hosted Belleville Henderson in a boys' Frontier League D Division match-up. The Patriots beat the Panthers 48-36.

- Potsdam advances to the girls' Section 10 finals after defeating Massena 9-1 in the semifinals.

- SUNY Plattsburgh defeated host SUNY Potsdam 6-1 in women's college hockey.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 92, Beaver River 47

Sackets Harbor 48, Belleville Henderson 36

OFA 76, Watertown 50

Edwards-Knox 58, Morristown 47

Girls’ high school basketball

St. Regis Falls 46, Saranac Lake 14

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 82, Tompkins-Cortland 72

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 76, Tompkins-Cortland 53

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 1, Malone 0

Salmon River 3, St. Lawrence Central 2

Girls’ Section 10 hockey semifinals

Salmon River 3, Islanders 0

Potsdam 9, Massena 1

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Potsdam 1

Professional hockey

Watertown 6, Danbury 3

Frontier League C Division volleyball semifinal

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Indian River 106, Gouverneur 41

Watertown 113, Gouverneur 35

High school wrestling

Malone 48, OFA 42

Indian River 49, Beaver River 33

