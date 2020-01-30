Highlights & scores: high school basketball, high school hockey & college hockey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones hosted the OFA Blue Devils in a boys’ Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference basketball match-up Wednesday night.
You can see action in the video.
OFA defeated Watertown 74-50.
Other games highlighted in the video:
- Lowville's Aiden Zehr scored 26 points when the Red Raiders hosted Beaver River in boys' high school basketball. Lowville beat Beaver River 92-47
- Sackets Harbor hosted Belleville Henderson in a boys' Frontier League D Division match-up. The Patriots beat the Panthers 48-36.
- Potsdam advances to the girls' Section 10 finals after defeating Massena 9-1 in the semifinals.
- SUNY Plattsburgh defeated host SUNY Potsdam 6-1 in women's college hockey.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Lowville 92, Beaver River 47
Sackets Harbor 48, Belleville Henderson 36
OFA 76, Watertown 50
Edwards-Knox 58, Morristown 47
Girls’ high school basketball
St. Regis Falls 46, Saranac Lake 14
Men’s college basketball
Jefferson 82, Tompkins-Cortland 72
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson 76, Tompkins-Cortland 53
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 1, Malone 0
Salmon River 3, St. Lawrence Central 2
Girls’ Section 10 hockey semifinals
Salmon River 3, Islanders 0
Potsdam 9, Massena 1
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Potsdam 1
Professional hockey
Watertown 6, Danbury 3
Frontier League C Division volleyball semifinal
Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0
Boys’ high school swimming
Indian River 106, Gouverneur 41
Watertown 113, Gouverneur 35
High school wrestling
Malone 48, OFA 42
Indian River 49, Beaver River 33
