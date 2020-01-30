Jefferson County Probation Department welcomes first female director

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you think of leaders in law enforcement, stereotypes might lead you to think of a strong man in uniform. But, Jefferson County is changing that stereotype, introducing yet another female law enforcement director.
Colleen O'Neill was the first elected female sheriff in the state and remains the only one.
Kristyna Mills has been the county's district attorney for more than four years.
"I think traditionally, law enforcement has been male-dominated," said Mills.
And now, the county's Probation Department welcomes its first female director.
"I started in 1990. Back then, there were only three female supervision officers. So we have seen a progression of females across the spectrum in law enforcement," said Jefferson County Probation Director Kristine Maloney.
Both Maloney and O'Neill say, here in Jefferson County, the woman to man ratio for their departments is now about 50/50 and Jefferson County is a good example of how a person's gender doesn't have to play a role in their career accomplishments.
"It's just not an issue here. It's just which officer is best for the job at the time," said Maloney.
"I think the world is starting to recognize that women can be tough and lay down the law," said O'Neill.
"There's nothing that's off-limits. Traditionally male-dominated jobs, male-dominated roles are going by the wayside and any little girl needs to realize that if she wants to do something, she has the means to do it," said Mills.
Maloney’s first official day as probation director is Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.