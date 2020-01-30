Local man remembers Kobe Bryant as a 7th-grader

Kobe Bryant (Source: MGN Online)
January 30, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 7:57 AM

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven other people on Sunday hit close to home for one north country resident.

Cape Vincent area resident Bob Ewing had a chance to coach against Bryant when Ewing was a coach at Marple Newtown High School and Bryant was a player at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ewing's team squared off against Bryant and his team twice when Bryant was a seventh grader.

Ewing says even when Bryant was a youngster, he could see Bryant was a special talent that was destined for big things in the NBA.

"He knew he was good, but he wasn't cocky, he was confident," Ewing said.

“I tried every defense I could to combat his scoring, of course nothing worked, but the kids learned from him and I learned from him, too, also, and he was just a gentleman, really, about it.”

