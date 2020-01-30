Local man remembers Kobe Bryant as a 7th-grader

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven other people on Sunday hit close to home for one north country resident.
Cape Vincent area resident Bob Ewing had a chance to coach against Bryant when Ewing was a coach at Marple Newtown High School and Bryant was a player at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ewing's team squared off against Bryant and his team twice when Bryant was a seventh grader.
Ewing says even when Bryant was a youngster, he could see Bryant was a special talent that was destined for big things in the NBA.
"He knew he was good, but he wasn't cocky, he was confident," Ewing said.
“I tried every defense I could to combat his scoring, of course nothing worked, but the kids learned from him and I learned from him, too, also, and he was just a gentleman, really, about it.”
