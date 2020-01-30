Malawi Early Literacy Team hard at work

Malawi Early Literacy Team
January 30, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 8:26 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Malawi Early Literacy Team has several projects coming up.

Team members Heather White and Andy Burns talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for their interview.

Burns says he's taking a trip to Malawi in August to take pictures for one of the simple word kits the team creates for students.

They're also working on a new central library building to support the 20 primary schools the team serves.

You can find out more at malawiearlyliteracy.org.

