Malawi Early Literacy Team hard at work

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Malawi Early Literacy Team has several projects coming up.
Team members Heather White and Andy Burns talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for their interview.
Burns says he's taking a trip to Malawi in August to take pictures for one of the simple word kits the team creates for students.
They're also working on a new central library building to support the 20 primary schools the team serves.
You can find out more at malawiearlyliteracy.org.
