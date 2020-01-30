Mostly sunny & feeling cold

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures might reach the mid-20s Thursday, but there are times it will feel much colder.
Temperatures started in the single digits above and below zero. A wind chill will sometimes make it feel as if it's 5 to 10 below.
That's despite mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures dip into the teens overnight and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Mixed precipitation will develop Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday's highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be partly sunny and around 40 on Monday.
Snow will mix with rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be in the low 30s with a chance of snow on Wednesday.
