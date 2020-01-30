Mostly sunny & feeling cold

Thursday AM Weather
January 30, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 6:27 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures might reach the mid-20s Thursday, but there are times it will feel much colder.

Temperatures started in the single digits above and below zero. A wind chill will sometimes make it feel as if it's 5 to 10 below.

That's despite mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures dip into the teens overnight and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Mixed precipitation will develop Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday's highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny and around 40 on Monday.

Snow will mix with rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be in the low 30s with a chance of snow on Wednesday.

