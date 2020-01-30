People in Fowler wonder why Emeryville bridge remains closed

TOWN OF FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in Fowler have long wondered why the Emeryville bridge stays closed. County action on another closed bridge has them asking that question out loud again.
When the Jones Road bridge in Hopkinton re-opened to snowmobiles recently, people there cheered. But other communities started to say, ‘What about us?’ One of those is Fowler.
“We wondered why – when the town of Fowler as well as the energy company had expressed some interest in contributing to this project – why this project couldn't go forward while that one did,” said Rick Newvine, town of Fowler supervisor:
The Emeryville bridge closed in 2016 because of cracks in abutments and other damage. The town offered to chip in $25,000 for repairs.
“A lot of people would use this … they can go to if they have any business at the town hall, they go to the church, they go to the car wash, the restaurant,” said Newvine.
There is a second bridge leading to the first on the other side. It's in good shape. Residents worry the bridge closures impact their safety.
“For emergency services, if you get on the wrong side of the river, you can't get to 15, 20 families on the wrong side of the bridge,” said Lee Gates, Emeryville resident.
The Jones Road bridge closed to all traffic in September. The plan is to replace it in two years. But the county decided to pay $130,000 to have a temporary snowmobile bridge put in. Not all legislators were on board with the extra spending.
“You know, we're spending a large amount of money on this Jones Road for snowmobile traffic. And the argument from the towns will be, 'Hey, we'll use these bridges year-round. Why not us,'” said Kevin Acres, St. Lawrence County Legislature finance chairman.
The bridge on Emeryville Road isn't the only one the county has closed in recent times. It has closed eight in total in the past decade.
It remains to be seen if other communities start asking about some of those. In the meantime, in Fowler, they say they’ll continue to push for the opening of theirs.
