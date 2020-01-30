Pirates hope for another year of postseason success

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Harrisville boys' basketball team is currently 12-3 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
The Pirates hope to make another successful run in the postseason ahead.
"This year's team, we have a lot of potential, but there's some kids that didn't get a lot of minutes last year we're counting on this year," coach Brian Coloney said.
"We're a talented team, we just got to get our defense more consistent," he said.
The coach has more to say in the video, along with players Nathan Schmitt, Nolan Parow, and Adam Szlamczynski.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.