Rev. Kathleen Buckley, 66, of Canton

One of her fondest memories was that every spring, her mom would take her and neighborhood children on wildflower walks. The flower that they were most interested in finding were Lady Slippers. Kathleen’s mother loved them, and they became a favorite of hers too. Kathleen enjoyed, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and gardening. She has hiked in the Adirondacks, the Catskills and places in Alaska. And there were always tales of her adventures in those places. Some tales included close calls with nature!