Sarah J. Riley, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sarah J. Riley, Watertown, passed away Sunday, January 26th where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, her loving daughter, Lorrie, and her best friend, Darrell Scanlon.
She was 77 years old.
There will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
Born in Allentown, PA August 29, 1942, Sarah was a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene (Eberwine) Fenstermaker. Following her education Sarah worked in the food service department of Mercy Hospital.
On October 25, 1965 she married Michael J. Riley.
Sarah enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels, reading, shopping, cookouts, and spending time with family & friends. Sarah will be remembered as someone who had a great sense of humor and lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her children, Michael J. Riley, Jr. of Watertown, Lorrie A. Pond of Watertown, Patricia A. Wolfe of Adams Center, Cynthia A. West of Three Mile Bay, Cathy Shellenberger of Pennsylvania, David Mertz of Pennsylvania, Connie Kemmerer of Pennsylvania, Carol Balough of Pennsylvania; her siblings, Dale (Barbara) Fenstermaker, Roland (Diane) Fenstermaker; her in-laws, Marcia Lineback, Woodrow Riley, Sally Patterson, Margaret Storey, Tina Morrison; and her best friend, Darrell Scanlon.
She is also survived by several nieces & nephews, many grandchildren & great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
Besides her parents Sarah is predeceased by her brother, Howard R. Fenstermaker.
Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at reedbenoit.com
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.