Sarah J. Riley, 77, of Watertown

She is survived by her children, Michael J. Riley, Jr. of Watertown, Lorrie A. Pond of Watertown, Patricia A. Wolfe of Adams Center, Cynthia A. West of Three Mile Bay, Cathy Shellenberger of Pennsylvania, David Mertz of Pennsylvania, Connie Kemmerer of Pennsylvania, Carol Balough of Pennsylvania; her siblings, Dale (Barbara) Fenstermaker, Roland (Diane) Fenstermaker; her in-laws, Marcia Lineback, Woodrow Riley, Sally Patterson, Margaret Storey, Tina Morrison; and her best friend, Darrell Scanlon.