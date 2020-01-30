Snowmobile crash injures Utica man

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Utica man was injured Wednesday night when the snowmobile he was operating went off a trail and hit a tree.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 47 year old Scott Inman was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when it happened around 7:30 p.m.
Inman was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.
Deputies were assisted by state police, Constable Fire and Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and Mercy Flight.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.