Update: Oswego County teen found safe, state police say

Update: State police say Krenzer was found safe and in good health. Following is our story from earlier Thursday.
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A teenager is missing from near Central Square.
State police say 14 year old Trey Krenzer was last seen at his home on Pinecrest Drive in the town of West Monroe, which is a short distance east of Central Square.
He was reported missing by family members on Wednesday.
The teen is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a medium build, brown eyes, black curly hair, and wears glasses.
Anyone with information can call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
