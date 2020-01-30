Watertown’s city council prepares chili cook-off entry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's City Council became Watertown's Chili Council Wednesday night.
City council members gathered in the kitchen at the State Office Building to prepare their pot of chili for the annual North Country Chili Cook-Off.
They were busy chopping up 22 onions and preparing 11 pounds of meat.
It was city council member Ryan Henry-Wilkinson's idea for the lawmakers to enter the contest this year.
As for the inspiration behind the recipe, Henry-Wilkinson said “to be honest, the recipe is inspired by the YouTube channel ‘Binging with Babish’ so it’s a take on one of his recipes and we even got homemade chili powder.”
The chili cook-off is at the State Office Building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
