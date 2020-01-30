Woman raising money to help adoptees get answers

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Adoptees from New York state can now get their pre-adoption birth certificate, but at a price and not everyone can afford it. That’s why a Hammond woman is helping out.
Bridget Gordinier has started a fundraiser online to make sure the cost doesn't stand in the way of people getting their birth certificate and finding out who their birth parents are.
In 2013, she was able to find and reunite with her daughter who was adopted 33 years earlier.
"It changes your whole life and I know for 100 percent experience. I'm lucky. It changed my life for the better," she said.
More people could now have the chance to do the same. Earlier this month, a new state law went into effect allowing adoptees 18 years or older to request their pre-adoption birth certificate, which allows them to find out who their biological parents are.
But Gordinier says that costs $45 to get through the state Department of Health and more than $65 dollars if they choose to go through the website vitalchek.com. She says most of the people she’s talked to who are trying to get their birth certificate are elderly and on fixed incomes.
"$45, the cheapest route for them, is a big hit. I have very low income families, we're in a low income state. That $45, they just can't come up with that kind of money," she said.
So, Gordinier has started a fundraiser on Facebook to raise money to cover the cost for people who can’t afford it. And she’s asking people to donate.
"If you can afford any donation, no donation is too small," she said.
She has already raised more than $1,700, including a $1,000 check from a lawyer, and sent out about 70 checks to adoptees who need the help.
Gordinier says not everyone will get a happy ending like she had with her daughter, but what it's all about for her is equal rights.
"These people deserve to finally have the civil rights that everybody else in the state has. Let's give them the rights," she said.
Gordinier hopes to raise as much money as possible so she can help as many people as needed. If you need help paying the fee, she says to reach out to her, Bridget Gardner Gordinier, by private message on Facebook.
