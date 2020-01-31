Bernard H. Lanning, 84, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bernard H. Lanning, 84, a longtime resident of Malby Ave, passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Bernard was born November 4, 1935 in Norfolk, the son of the late Edward and Rose (LaMore) Lanning. He attended schools in Raymondville before enlisting in US Army, where he proudly served his country until his discharge in 1958. On September 5, 1958, he married Sally A. Steward in Norfolk.
Bernard worked for nearly 10 years as an equipment operator for the Village of Massena before starting to work at Alcoa as a crane driver in the pot rooms. He was a member of the AMVETS, American Legion, and VFW in Massena. He enjoyed woodworking and working on small engines. He and his wife enjoyed the past 16 years wintering in Brandon, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; his sons and their wives, Bernard Jr. and Brenda of Norfolk; Thomas and Barb of Syracuse; and Michael and Christine of Brandon, Florida; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Steven T. Lanning on November 22, 2011 and his brothers, Christopher “Bucky”, Donald Lloyd, Ronald, and Danny Lanning.
Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 8:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
