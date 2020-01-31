Cinema Ten is Back - YEAH!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Cinema 10 screens Give Me Liberty at 7:15pm, on Monday February 3rd in the Roxy Theater in Potsdam.
Cinema 10 begins its Spring 2020 season on Monday February 3rd at 7;15 pm with Give Me Liberty, a 2019 film directed by Kirill Mikhanovsky at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam.
When a medical transport driver's normal route is diverted due to protests, he ends up spending a wild day with his clients that leads them all down unexpected paths. Starring mostly inexperienced actors in a debut feature length directorial outing by Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty has been praised for its compassion and heart and was dubbed "a master class in controlled escalating chaos." (Justin Chang, L.A. Times).
Give Me Liberty (2019, USA, d. Kirill Mikhanovsky) is 110 minutes long and is Not Rated, but contains strong language.
Follow Cinema 10 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinemaTen and on Twitter at @Cinema_10 for more updates.
General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets
Cinema 10 is a non-profit, volunteer group which presents alternative film programming. We work to bring the best in American independent and foreign films to North Country audiences. Cinema 10 is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. For a complete season schedule and more information please visit http://www.Cinema10.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.