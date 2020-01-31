Cuomo creates controversy over plans to legalize marijuana

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Once again Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing to legalize marijuana. But, there's a dispute about how that gets done.
"Legalize adult-use cannabis. I believe it is best done in the budget," said Cuomo.
He's is pushing to enact the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act this year.
The bill will let people 21 and over buy up to three ounces of cannabis for recreational use.
Cuomo is using his budget proposal to get it done.
But north country Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk says putting the bill in the budget means lawmakers can't vote to just legalize marijuana.
"If this is inserted into the budget, we won't be voting on a marijuana legalization bill. We'll be voting on a budget bill that's got marijuana legalization in it," said
Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
Republican Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush says the marijuana bill should stand alone.
"It should be a separate bill that we can debate and look at and vote on by itself, not within the budget. The governor does that with a lot of different things, as we've just seen with the bail reforms," said Blankenbush (R. - 117th District).
In his January budget presentation, Cuomo says why he's included the marijuana bill as part of it.
"I believe the budget is the opportunity, frankly, to make some tough decisions, and work through tough issues, that without the budget, can often languish," he said.
One concern some lawmakers have about legalizing recreational marijuana is an increase in people driving under the influence of it. And, a recent study released by AAA seems to show that happening in Washington state.
"In that five year period before the drug was legalized, eight point eight percent of Washington drivers involved in fatal crashes tested positive for T-H-C. But, after legalization, that rate rose to 18 percent in the five years after legalization," said Elizabeth Carey, AAA Western and Central NY public relations director.
The marijuana bill prohibits driving under the influence of marijuana.
But Blankenbush says he's expecting an increase of people driving high if marijuana is legalized.
"Law enforcement says that it will certainly increase and they can prove it through the states that have already legalized it," he said.
The deadline for the budget is April 1.
