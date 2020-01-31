Cuomo: 11 prison workers hospitalized after toxic substance is found

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleven employees at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora were sent to the hospital by a toxic substance that was found in the prison’s mailroom.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is believed that the substance was fentanyl.
"I am directing the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Department of Corrections and Community Supervision' Office of Special Investigations to investigate," Cuomo said in a news release.
At approximately 9 a.m. Friday, State Police responded to the prison in Dannemora for a report of an unknown substance that was discovered by staff in the mail room area of the prison.
According to police, several staff members began to feel physical symptoms and were taken to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians’ Hospital in Plattsburgh for treatment. So far, the patients are in stable condition.
The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team has responded to the scene to render it safe.
Testing on the substance is ongoing, but Cuomo said it's believed to be fentanyl.
"Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have sparked a public health crisis that continues to ravage our communities and takes countless lives. This year I proposed banning fentanyl analogs, along with other synthetic opioids, and making them subject to the same criminal charges as other controlled substances. Additionally, I proposed expanding access to medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction in hard to reach communities," he said. "One thing is clear: We must stamp out this fentanyl scourge before it claims another life."
The news from Dannemora comes after four inmates at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility apparently overdosed on synthetic marijuana and had to be revived.
According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, was in the form of white sheets of paper.
Meanwhile, state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Senator Patty Ritchie announced Friday that they have introduced legislation that would crack down on drugs being smuggled into state prisons to strengthen the safety of corrections officers.
