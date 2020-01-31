Free Planetarium Shows at SUNY Potsdam

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SUNY Potsdam Geology Professor Emeritus Dr. Frank Revetta (Hon. '05) will offer his popular planetarium shows free to the public again this spring.
This is the 56th year that Dr. Revetta has led planetarium shows at the College. All of the weekly sessions will be held in the planetarium named in his honor.
"Astronomy is the oldest science, and it's really something that most people have an interest in. You know, I often wonder about what's out there. That's just normal. When people come to a planetarium show, I think they already have an interest and I just make it more so. I consider it to be the best instrument up here for teaching," he said.
Planetarium shows are held every Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., in the Dr. Frank A. Revetta Planetarium, located in the basement of Stowell Hall. Each show lasts about 45 minutes, and guests of all ages are welcome.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, because once the show begins, the door is locked. Please note that no food or drink are allowed in the planetarium, and as darkness is required, cell phones cannot be used during the show. Free parking is available in Lot 6, near Kellas Hall.
The Spring 2020 planetarium show schedule is as follows:
- Feb. 6: "Circumpolar Constellations"
- Feb. 13: "North Star (Polaris)"
- Feb. 20: "Spring & Summer Constellations"
- Feb. 27: "Winter Constellations"
- March 5: "Brightest Stars"
- March 12: "Worldwide Constellations"
- March 19: "How Astronomers Locate Stars"
- March 26: "The Sky this Week"
- April 2: "Stories of Constellations"
- April 9: "Southern Constellations"
- April 16: "The Sun's Path"
- April 23: "The Seasons"
- April 30: "Constellations of the Zodiac"
- May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28: Session topics to be announced at a later date
In addition to the scheduled sessions, Revetta also offers planetarium shows for groups of five people or more at your convenience. For more information about the planetarium shows and seismology workshops, please contact Revetta at (315) 267-2287 or revettfa@potsdam.edu.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.