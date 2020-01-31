Gouverneur food pantry cut off from main supplier

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Gouverneur food pantry has been cut off from its main supplier. The man in charge wants to know why and wants the food restored.
Rev. Robert Laveck helps feed more than 1,000 people each month at Grace Food Pantry in Gouverneur. The pantry used to get 50 percent of its food from the Food Bank of Central New York, but in November, Laveck got a letter in the mail saying the partnership was discontinued.
"We were blown away, totally unexpected. We have had a real good relationship with the food bank for 22 years," said Laveck, pastor of Christian Life Fellowship.
The problems actually started in May of 2019. Laveck says the pantry stopped receiving food for a few weeks after getting a letter from the food bank, saying clutter and several food handling and safety issues were found during an inspection.
Some of the problems were fixed, others Laveck disputes weren't actually problems and the pantry got back on track.
“Every point that they made was dealt with. The clutter was completely cleaned up so much so you wouldn’t even recognize this place from the old place,” he said.
Leveck says there was no indication there were any more problems and being cut off was "completely unexplainable. There was no reference to why the letter was written."
Laveck says he is not concerned about the food pantry closing, but now the food pantry will have less of some of the foods it got from the food bank.
A second, smaller food pantry, says it will be able to pick up some of the slack.
"I'm not at all concerned that we won't be able to handle it. We are well supported by the food bank," said Angela Ferrick, director of the Gouverneur Neighborhood Center.
Meanwhile, Laveck says he has written letters to state officials asking for help and asked to speak to the food bank's board of directors, a request that was denied.
The Food Bank of Central New York’s Interim Executive Director Karen Belcher told us discontinuing partnerships is not rare and the food safety issues identified must be corrected before the food pantry can be reconsidered to be part of the program.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.