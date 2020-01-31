Highlights & scores: wrestling, volleyball, boys’ hockey & girls’ basketball

Friday morning sports wrap
January 31, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 7:48 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was plenty of local sports action Thursday night: high school basketball, hockey, volleyball, and wrestling.

Highlights from all of those are in the video.

Here's what you can see:

- A girls’ Frontier League A Division showdown in Adams. The South Jefferson Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Warriors from Indian River 59-44.

- Boys' Section 3 hockey from the fairgrounds. The Immaculate Heart Cavaliers defeated Mohawk Valley 5-1.

- Girls' Frontier League A division volleyball semifinals. Host Indian River moves on to the final by defeating Watertown 3-2.

- In boys' wrestling, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek defeated Canton 57-18, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek defeated Gouverneur 43-36, and Gouverneur defeated Canton 57-22.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 59, Indian River 44

General Brown 58, Beaver River 28

Lyme 61, LaFargeville 41

Sackets Harbor 28, Alexandria 26

Lowville 46, Thousand Islands 19

East Syracuse-Minoa 59, Watertown 35

Madrid-Waddington 60, Tupper Lake 10

Massena 55, Salmon River 24

Hammond 46, Edwards-Knox 42

Chateaugay 52, Colton-Pierrepont 49

OFA 57, St. Lawrence Central 47

Canton 53, Gouverneur 42

Malone 57, Potsdam 31

Hermon-DeKalb 50, Lisbon 33

Norwood-Norfolk 40, St. Regis Falls 25

Brushton-Moira 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

Boys’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 5, Mohawk Valley 1

Saranac Lake 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Frontier League A Division volleyball semifinal

Indian River 3, Watertown 2

High school wrestling

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 57, Canton 18

South Jefferson-Sandy 43, Gouverneur 36

Gouverneur 57, Canton 22

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.