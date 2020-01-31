Highlights & scores: wrestling, volleyball, boys’ hockey & girls’ basketball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was plenty of local sports action Thursday night: high school basketball, hockey, volleyball, and wrestling.
Highlights from all of those are in the video.
Here's what you can see:
- A girls’ Frontier League A Division showdown in Adams. The South Jefferson Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Warriors from Indian River 59-44.
- Boys' Section 3 hockey from the fairgrounds. The Immaculate Heart Cavaliers defeated Mohawk Valley 5-1.
- Girls' Frontier League A division volleyball semifinals. Host Indian River moves on to the final by defeating Watertown 3-2.
- In boys' wrestling, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek defeated Canton 57-18, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek defeated Gouverneur 43-36, and Gouverneur defeated Canton 57-22.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 59, Indian River 44
General Brown 58, Beaver River 28
Lyme 61, LaFargeville 41
Sackets Harbor 28, Alexandria 26
Lowville 46, Thousand Islands 19
East Syracuse-Minoa 59, Watertown 35
Madrid-Waddington 60, Tupper Lake 10
Massena 55, Salmon River 24
Hammond 46, Edwards-Knox 42
Chateaugay 52, Colton-Pierrepont 49
OFA 57, St. Lawrence Central 47
Canton 53, Gouverneur 42
Malone 57, Potsdam 31
Hermon-DeKalb 50, Lisbon 33
Norwood-Norfolk 40, St. Regis Falls 25
Brushton-Moira 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 27
Boys’ high school basketball
Immaculate Heart 5, Mohawk Valley 1
Saranac Lake 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Frontier League A Division volleyball semifinal
Indian River 3, Watertown 2
High school wrestling
South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 57, Canton 18
South Jefferson-Sandy 43, Gouverneur 36
Gouverneur 57, Canton 22
