Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s by afternoon.
Clouds will increase throughout the day.
There's a very small chance of light snow later in the afternoon and into the evening. If it falls, it won't be more than a dusting to an inch.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.
Snow is possible on Sunday. It probably won't accumulate much, but it could be on and off all day. Even in higher elevations, it's not expected to accumulate more than 3 inches. Most places could see about an inch.
Sunday's highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be in the low 40s with partly sunny skies on Monday and a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday.
Snow is likely Wednesday and there’s a small chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30s for those two days.
