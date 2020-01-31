Lee W. Young, 71, of Waddington

If you would like to share or hear stories of how his mother was tending bar and his father putting out a fire at the Methodist Church on the night he was born; or thinking he got away from the State Trooper he saw in his rearview mirror but finding the trooper sitting at the kitchen table with his dad when he came home; then please come. Lee’s family will gather at J.C.’s River Run Bar & Grill in Waddington, NY on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 P.M.