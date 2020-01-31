Lee W. Young, 71, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Surrounded by his loving family, Lee W. Young (71) passed away on January 29, 2020.
Lee of Waddington, NY was born in Ogdensburg on March 9, 1948 to June H. (Hastings) and Myron L. Young.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years; Anne Marie Young; his devoted children William and Mary; along with many nieces and nephews through three generations. He is also survived by his brother Harry Young of Jaffrey, New Hampshire and many cousins. Lee is predeceased by his parents and a brother John Young
Lee enjoyed his work over the years at many retail establishments beginning at Ames department Store and ending his career on his 70th birthday with Walmart in Massena, NY.
Lee especially liked attending many of the area’s sporting events, especially events that his nieces and nephews were participating in. Lee was a fan of the NY Giants; SUNY Potsdam Bears Hockey; and Madrid-Waddington sports, especially basketball. Lee’s nephew Jeff was hoping Lee would soon be converted to a Buffalo Bills fan!
Lee donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate Medical University, in Syracuse, NY. There will be no public calling hours or services. Lee’s request was that his family, friends and all that knew him should gather for a Celebration and Remembrance.
If you would like to share or hear stories of how his mother was tending bar and his father putting out a fire at the Methodist Church on the night he was born; or thinking he got away from the State Trooper he saw in his rearview mirror but finding the trooper sitting at the kitchen table with his dad when he came home; then please come. Lee’s family will gather at J.C.’s River Run Bar & Grill in Waddington, NY on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s name may be made to Madrid-Waddington Varsity Club; PO Box 67, Madrid, NY 13660 or an organization of your choice. Online condolence and memories of Lee may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
