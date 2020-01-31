Local state lawmakers call for drug sniffing dogs in all prisons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Senator Patty Ritchie have introduced legislation that would crack down on drugs being smuggled into state prisons to strengthen the safety of corrections officers.
The measure would call on the state to place a drug sniffing dog in every correctional facility across the state with a minimum of 100 inmates.
The lawmakers said that inmate visitors often go to great lengths to smuggle controlled substances in to prisoners.
Currently, the state has drug sniffing canines that are rotated at facilities across the state.
The lawmakers said that without a drug dog at facilities regularly, it becomes increasingly difficult to cut down on drugs that get smuggled into inmates from a visitor and even via mail.
“I’ve talked with Correctional Superintendents across our region who all say drug dogs work. I’m proud to stand alongside Senator Ritchie is in this fight to crack down on drug use in state prisons," said Assemblyman Walczyk in a news release. "When prisoners are getting doped up behind bars, it puts the Corrections Officers and other inmates in danger - look at what just happened in Cape Vincent. From the visitor room to the mail room, there's a tidal wave of drugs passing into the hands of inmates and the State tells our facilities to hold back the wave with a SIEVE. Enough is enough!"
"There have been far too many incidents inside of our prisons directly related to drug use. Whether its an overdose or a drug fueled attack on correctional officers, we must do more to protect everyone inside our prisons. These dogs can help clean up our facilities and allow them to continue to better rehabilitation efforts. I applaud Assemblyman Walczyk for joining me to ensure we are doing everything in our power to keep our prisons safe and ensure our correctional officers can safely come home to their families every night," Senator Ritchie said in a news release.
The lawmakers’ announcement comes after four inmates at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility apparently overdosed on synthetic marijuana and had to be revived.
According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, was in the form of white sheets of paper.
The inmates received the paper through the mail.
