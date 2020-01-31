Man accused of choking woman & threatening her with knife

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - A DeKalb Junction man is accused of choking a woman and threatening her with a knife.
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies say Justin Massey allegedly held his girlfriend down on the couch and choked her in front of a 4 year old child. Then, they say, he threatened her with a knife and prevented her from leaving the home.
Deputies say it happened during a domestic incident in the town of DeKalb on Thursday.
Massey was charged with aggravated family offense, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognizance.
The judge issued a stay-away order of protection for the victim.
