Man takes plea deal in home invasion case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 25 year old man has taken a plea deal in connection with a home invasion in Watertown.
Brandon Barnett, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty Friday in Jefferson County Court to second-degree attempted burglary. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault in a separate case.
Last May, police were called to 634 Factory Street for a burglary complaint.
According to police, a man told them two men had forcibly entered his apartment and attacked him, causing injuries to his head. That man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Barnett will be sentenced as a second felony offender on April 1.
He faces 3 years in prison and 5 years post release supervision.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.