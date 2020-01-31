Mel remembers longtime Watertown lacrosse coach Matt Branski

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Matt Branski passed away Wednesday at the age of 84.
The Branski name is synonymous with the sport of lacrosse.
If there was a father of lacrosse in the area, it would be Branski.
Three years ago, Watertown High School honored him for his contribution to the sport, and of shaping boys into men.
It was May 17, 2017, then-81 year old Matt Branski was honored for his contributions to the sport of lacrosse, especially his affiliation with Watertown.
Branski coached at Watertown from 1966 to 1992, as varsity coach from 1966 to 1990. He put together 244 wins during that period.
In file footage from 2017, Branski describes how his love for the sport grew after a trip north of the border.
The sport of lacrosse in the area owes a lot to Matt Branski, who gave so much of himself to the growth of it.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.