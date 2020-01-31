Mrs. Jan M. Patnode, 62, of St. Regis Falls

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Jan M. Patnode, 62, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 4th from 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 8 PM. Jan’s Funeral Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday February 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Church in St. Regis Falls. Burial will take place at Forest Cemetery; time and date to be determined.
Jan was born in Malone on March 3, 1957 to the late John and Betty (LaRock) Haskell. She was raised and educated locally, attending St. Regis Falls High School where she earned her GED.
She married Leo “Corky” J. Patnode Jr. on December 29, 1974 at St. Mary’s Church in Brushton. They shared a devoted union built upon faith and family; true companions and supporters of one another for 34 years. Leo tragically passed on May 19, 2007, although his memory and spirit was always kept close within Jan’s heart.
Jan worked as a substitute teacher at St. Regis Falls High School. She also was a secretary for 10 years at North Country Family Physicians in St. Regis Falls before her retirement.
She cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her ‘Mema’. Jan enjoyed trips to the casino with her friend Susan, particularly arriving early for the breakfast bar. She embodied her feminine side with grace; taking pride in her appearance, and always remaining true to herself and to her family.
Jan is survived by two daughters, Amber Claydon and her husband Chris of Corinth, and Jami Mulverhill and her husband Chris of St. Regis Falls; four grandchildren: Blake Mulverhill, Reid Mulverhill, Skyler Claydon and Zoe Claydon; two sisters: Cheryl (Jack) Fadden, and Kelly (Robbie) Clark, all of Dickinson.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness memorial contributions can be made to the St. Regis Falls Volunteer Fire Department; 7 N River Rd, St Regis Falls, NY 12980. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
