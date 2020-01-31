Ogdensburg lawmakers split on bridge and building future

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A plan to put up a new bridge and tear down an old building has sparked an unexpected split on the Ogdensburg City Council.
They're not small projects. The first is building a bridge to replace an abandoned rail trestle over the Oswegatchie. It will be for walkers and bikers. It's now a dead-end on the popular Maple City Trail.
“You have your regulars down here. Wind, rain it doesn't matter to them. … They love it down here. They utilize it,” said Bryan Brown, Ogdensburg resident and trail walker.
The city has almost $2.4 million in federal funds in hand to convert the trestle. The other project is the demolition of a building at 212 Ford Street. The city has applied for grants to take it down.
“I've watched that building deteriorate. I've watched the hole in the wall get bigger and bigger. … It's a real detriment to some great business people, their building, next door,” said Mike Skelly, Ogdensburg mayor.
A report seven years ago said rehabbing the building likely would not be cost effective. But both projects have made things interesting at city hall.
There's not unanimous support for the bridge and the demolition of the building on the city council. Monday night proposals to squash each project were narrowly defeated on a 4-3 vote.
Skelly cast the decisive vote to keep the projects going. His three campaign running mates from the fall voted to squash them. Skelly said they're good projects with little cost for the city.
“I'm not here to look back. I was elected to go forward. And that's what I'm going to do with my votes,” he said.
Freshman Councilor Bill Dillabough pointed out the rail trestle is actually outside the city limit. He'd like to see the county and town do more. And he thinks 212 Ford could be rehabbed.
“The building has been empty since, I don't know, ten or 13 years, and all of sudden it's thrown in our lap. And the same with this trail,” he said.
There are also a number of grant-funded projects along the Ogdensburg waterfront. Some are done, some are underway, some still need funding.
