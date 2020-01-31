Oswego County woman dies in town of Richland fire

January 31, 2020 at 9:56 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 9:56 AM

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Oswego County woman is dead following a fire at a town of Richland home.

Sheriff's deputies say 43 year old Susan Pool was inside the 5 Gerdon Drive home when it burned.

Firefighters and deputies were called there around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause is under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Northern Oswego County Ambulance, a county fire investigations team, and the Richland, Ringgold, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona and Mexico fire departments.

