Oswego County woman dies in town of Richland fire

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Oswego County woman is dead following a fire at a town of Richland home.
Sheriff's deputies say 43 year old Susan Pool was inside the 5 Gerdon Drive home when it burned.
Firefighters and deputies were called there around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The cause is under investigation.
Deputies were assisted by Northern Oswego County Ambulance, a county fire investigations team, and the Richland, Ringgold, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona and Mexico fire departments.
