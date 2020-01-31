Ready to play football? R&B signups this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Plans are underway for the 2020 edition of the Watertown Red & Black.
The nation's oldest semiprofessional football team is ready for another Empire Football League season.
The Red & Black is starting preparations for the upcoming EFL season with signups beginning this weekend.
Signups will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Virtual Reality in the Stateway Plaza off Aresenal Sttreet in Watertown.
The schedule is set for this season with the first regular-season home game starting out with a bang on July Fourth.
The health of the league is looking good with more teams added for this season.
If you're ready to play some football, the Watertown Red & Black wants you.
Watch the video for an overview from head coach George Ashcraft.
