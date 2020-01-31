TV Dinner: jambalaya

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning learned how to make jambalaya when he interned for a New Orleans chef named Miss Lolita Dubois.
He says it’s a great alternative to chili or stew to serve during “The Big Game.”
You can see how he puts it together in the video.
Jambalaya
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 4-ounce andouille sausage links, cut into coins
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 small green bell pepper, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 small shallot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1/2 to 3/4 pound diced chicken breast
- 1 pound 31-40 count shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning (see recipe below)
- 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 2 cups cooked white rice
Render andouille sausage in olive oil and butter in a large saucepan. Add onion. bell pepper, celery, shallot, and garlic and cook until onion begins to wilt.
Stir in tomatoes, chicken, shrimp, and Cajun seasoning. Then add hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, chicken broth. Cook until chicken and shrimp are done. Add rice and serve.
Cajun spice
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon whole leaf thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon whole leaf oregano
Combine all ingredients.
