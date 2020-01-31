What 2020’s economy might look like

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some of the north country's top working professionals are lending input on the area's economy and while it can be tough to predict the future, there's an idea of what the new year might have in store.
It's a look back at last year and a look at the one ahead. The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Forecast at the Ramada in Watertown Friday morning.
"We take a look at what we think might be beneficial for business owners, employers and employees in the North Country to help them gauge what they need to do in the upcoming year," said Kylie Peck, CEO of the chamber:
Speakers on the panel were Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith, Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson, Robert Barlow of Northern Credit Union and Corey Fram, director of the Thousand Islands International Tourism Council.
Fram says while visitor spending along the St. Lawrence River has seen an increase in the last two years, it's no surprise tourism has scaled back after a double whammy of high water levels.
So, what's next for the numbers?
"I think we're still going to see growth. We're on an upward trend. If we can dodge the high water issue that's been a factor two of the last three years, I think we'll probably be up a little more. But, that's definitely something to keep an eye on," said Fram.
Meanwhile, executive director of The WorkPlace Cheryl Mayforth says since unemployment numbers are still low, the job market in 2020 is anyone's guess. She says there still needs to be a major effort in supporting small businesses. Currently, a little less than 30,000 people work for them in Jefferson County.
"Optimistic, yet cautious about what workforce numbers will look like in the upcoming year. We still have major concerns about the retail sector," said Mayforth.
And there are positive signs for the dairy industry; Jay Matteson reports milk prices should slowly start climbing. A change in the industry for the better, he says. Time will tell what the rest of the year brings.
