’Wine, Chocolate & the Wild’ at Thompson Park zoo

January 31, 2020 at 8:59 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 8:59 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is having another of its after-hours events.

Executive director Larry Sorel talked about "Wine, Chocolate and the Wild" during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can see that interview in the video.

He brought a friend with him. The python is part of the zoo's educational program.

The event is at the zoo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.

It includes a humorous look at how animals reproduce.

It costs $20 per person or $40 per couple and is right around Valentine's Day.

Buy tickets and find out more at nyszoo.org.

