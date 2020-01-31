’Wine, Chocolate & the Wild’ at Thompson Park zoo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is having another of its after-hours events.
Executive director Larry Sorel talked about "Wine, Chocolate and the Wild" during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can see that interview in the video.
He brought a friend with him. The python is part of the zoo's educational program.
The event is at the zoo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.
It includes a humorous look at how animals reproduce.
It costs $20 per person or $40 per couple and is right around Valentine's Day.
Buy tickets and find out more at nyszoo.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.