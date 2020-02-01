WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edmund J. Keane III, 61, of Watertown passed away at his home on January 15, 2020.
He was born on November 9, 1958 in Brooklyn, son of Jill and Edmund J. Keane, Jr. The family moved to Scarsdale and later to Sackets Harbor then Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1977 and attended Syracuse University.
Ed was a self-employed electrician and ingenious about fixing things. He worked for Morrison Knudson in Hornell, NY inspecting the wiring on train cars under construction – then to Oakland, California riding the rails to repair Caltrain electric systems. Ed was Manager and later part owner of The Strand where the best musicians in Northern and Central New York regularly performed. He was the band Wirlwind’s first sound man and also held positions at Stature Electric, the City of Watertown, New York Air Brake and Sound Unlimited.
He is survived by his mother, Jill Thomasmeyer, Atlanta, GA; four siblings, Sean Keane and wife Celeste, Balston Lake, NY, Catharine Keane and husband Stephen Getsinger, Ridgefield, WA, Timothy Keane, and Michael Keane and wife Karla, Frisco, TX; a stepson, William Serback II; 1 niece and 2 nephews, Ryan, Teagan, and Logan Keane; an uncle, three aunts, and 3 cousins. Ed was predeceased by his father Edmund and his beloved wife, Kathleen Walker Keane.
Ed always had something amusing to say. He loved life, his friends, family, and memories of his wife Kathy and their dogs Einstein and Gravity. His family appreciates the friends who loved him for being a kind, intelligent, generous and, as you all know, an irreverent, one of a kind great guy.
Join family and friends at an informal gathering as we remember Ed with love and laughter on Saturday, February 8, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Time Warp Tavern, 302 State St. The family is planning a celebration of his life in July. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
