Edmund J. Keane III, 61, of Watertown

Ed was a self-employed electrician and ingenious about fixing things. He worked for Morrison Knudson in Hornell, NY inspecting the wiring on train cars under construction – then to Oakland, California riding the rails to repair Caltrain electric systems. Ed was Manager and later part owner of The Strand where the best musicians in Northern and Central New York regularly performed. He was the band Wirlwind’s first sound man and also held positions at Stature Electric, the City of Watertown, New York Air Brake and Sound Unlimited.