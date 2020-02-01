Expert: Wet climate is to blame for high water levels

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to reasons behind the massive flooding seen on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River for two of the last three years, experts are focused on rain.
“The best explanation for abundant water over the past three decades and the increasing trend is climate change," said University of Michigan Associate Professor Dr. Andrew Gronewold.
Dr. Gronewold was invited to share his research on water levels in Clayton Saturday. It’s a conference hosted by Save the River, and had more than 100 people in attendance.
Save the River Executive Director John Peach says he experienced the damages from flooding first-hand.
“We saw a lot of our neighbors, business owners, marina owners being affected by it, losing business," Peach said.
The causes for flooding both last year and in 2017 are still a source of debate. Some point to the International Joint Commission’s Plan 2014 as the cause. However, Dr. Gronewold says the past decade was the wettest in recorded history for the Great Lakes Basin, and Plan 2014 couldn’t regulate that much water.
“There’s simply too much water, both above the Moses-Saunders Dam coming in through the Great Lakes, as well as below the Moses-Saunders Dam, primarily coming in through the Ottawa River to Montreal. So, in short, there’s just simply too much water at this point for the plan to have any ability to regulate it," Dr. Gronewold said.
International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board member Tom Brown says there needs to be a bigger focus on shoreline defense.
“There’s a need for property owners, and local governments, and the state governments to recognize that the only defense against these periodic high water periods is shoreline resiliency measures," Brown said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Gronewold says he isn’t ruling out what could be another year of high water levels.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.