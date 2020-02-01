Kids explore JCC’s ‘Super Science Saturday’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Who ever said learning has to be boring? The 12th annual Super Science Saturday at Jefferson Community College put the fun in fundamentals Saturday.
JCC's campus transformmed into a science and math fair extravaganza. Those who attended would look at a variety of zoology demonstrations, lazer and fire shows and much more. Organizers say it's important to show children how fun S.T.E.M. careers can be.
“Kids can come out and they get to learn about science. They get to see some careers and try things that relate to those careers. We want you to encourage them that while you’re in school, preparation is really important. You don’t want to stay away from math and science. They lead to some great careers,” said Mark Irwin, an event organizer and biology professor at JCC.
Irwin says the variety of demonstrations drew in thousands and that Saturday’s clear weather was a bonus.
