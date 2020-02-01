21st annual Chili Cook-off comes close to breaking record

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a north country favorite, and it boasts tough competition.
Saturday, Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building was swarmed with people who came out for the love of chili.
There were spicy chilis, veggie, chilis, and all-around-the-world chilis.
And the chili cooking teams came to win.
“Everyone is having a fun time getting full,” said Team Stewarts’ Kevin Chapman.
The real winner is the Volunteer Transportation Center, which earned $35,000 through the event.
“It’s for a great cause,” said cook-off organizer Jeremiah Papineau. “This is to help provide rides for veterans and their families in Jefferson County, which is a critical need. One third of the people we transport are veterans.”
32 different chili teams scooped samples for thousands of people Saturday afternoon.
Philly Fire and the Brownville American Legion took home the People’s Choice Awards, with Garland City Beer Works taking 1st place in the professional category.
Keller Williams Team snagged the top spot for amateurs.
7News anchors Mel Busler and Makenzie Piatt were on hand as judges. 7News is a proud sponsor of the Chili Cook-off.
