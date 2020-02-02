Antwerp officials prepare for closure of local health clinic

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Antwerp village officials tell 7News they’ve received word that the Antwerp Health Center will close next month, for financial reasons.
The clinic, located on Lexington Avenue, could close by March 1st, according to village leaders.
Word of the closure has the small community talking. Some people say the facility wasn’t often utilized. Others say the services there were frequently used by people living in the senior housing across the street from the clinic.
We contacted St. Lawrence Health System, which operates the facility. Officials there had no comment.
Antwerp mayor Jonathan Cole says village officials will meet Wednesday, February 12th to discuss the upcoming closure.
