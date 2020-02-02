Marilyn A. Homan, 86, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Homan, 86, of 54 High St., West Carthage died Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Marilyn was born on September 1, 1933 in Utica, the daughter of the late Vern (Micky) and Bernetta (Hurley) McVoy. She attended school in Utica and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1951. She received her license practical nursing degree from Cortland County Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.
She married LeRoy J. Homan on December 5, 1953 at St. Ann’s Church in Castorland.
Marilyn worked at the former Carthage Hospital on State St. and the Carthage Area Hospital. She later worked for Dr’s. Henck and Rasmussen and retired in 1985 while working for Dr. Imdad.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post # 789, Carthage, a former “Citizen of the Year” in 1989 and an election inspector for Jefferson County for many years.
She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles and visiting with family and friends. Throughout her life she provided home health care for many elderly people, allowing them to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
She is survived by her husband: LeRoy J. Homan, two sons and daughter-in-laws: Randy V. (Marci) Homan of Peterborough, NH and Rick R. (Kathleen) Homan of West Carthage, 4 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and two sister-in-laws. She is predeceased by two sisters, Mary Payberg and Patricia Balash and three brothers, Gerald, Larry and Richard McVoy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Spring burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg. Friends may call on Saturday from 10-11:00am at the Church. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Church, 327 West St. Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
