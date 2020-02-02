St. Lawrence University offers counseling, support, after student dies on campus

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University community is remembering a student who died Saturday morning in her room.
University President William Fox announced the death of Maggie Blackmon, class of 2021, this weekend on the school’s website.
Fox writes that Blackmon was an anthropology major, loved horses, and was a member of the Saints Riding Team for three years.
She was a native of Poulsbo, Washington.
The campus is expected to come together later in the semester to honor Blackmon’s memory. In the meantime, the school is making sure counselors are available for students and staff.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.