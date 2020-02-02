Wingin’ it for donations on Super Bowl Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you think of the Salvation Army, chances are you think of the red kettles at Christmas. But on this Super Bowl Sunday, the Salvation Army in Watertown is trying to raise money another way.
It's winging it.
Volunteers were busy making more than 100 orders of donated wings and fries.
“We were trying to find another way to raise funds and someone suggested we do this today because this a big day for wings,” said Salvation Army Major Karen Smullen.
Its the first time the Salvation Army has done a wing fundraiser. Money raised will benefit the organization's adult programs.
Deb VanHouten stopped by to pick up her wings before the big game got underway.
“We wanted to support the Salvation Army,” VanHouten said. “We support it every chance we get and we were going to have wings anyway so we thought we would get them here. “
The fundraiser is expected to bring in more than $1,000.
“It makes a big deal,” Smullen said. “I think the community likes to see that we are trying, we are not just out there ringing the bell. We are giving you a product that’s good.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.