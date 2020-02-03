Athlete of the Week: Zack Denesha

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zack Denesha recently reached a milestone in his varsity basketball career.
The talented Hermon-DeKalb senior scored his 1,000th career point in a game against Hammond on January 17.
A varsity performer since the ninth grade, Zack is averaging 16 points per game in his final high school season.
He's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 31, 2020.
Watch Mel Busler’s report in the video to hear from Zack and his coach and to see him in action.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.