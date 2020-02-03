Body found in city of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A body was found in the city of Watertown Monday morning.
City police say they received a call shortly before 10:30 a.m. about a dead male body that was found outside at the corner of Parker and Franklin streets.
Police say the body appeared to have been there for several hours and they believe it was near his home.
Police say the deceased’s identity won’t be known until after an autopsy that’s scheduled for Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation.
