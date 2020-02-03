Clifton-Fine closes school due to flu

CLIFTON-FINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clifton-Fine Central School District has been closed for the past 2 days because a third of the kids were out sick.
It was quite a day for the school nurse Thursday.
“Inundated with children with different ailments, whether it be stomach ailments, or fevers or cough, and she was busy treating them, calling parents,” said Regina Yeo, district superintendent.
By the end of the day last Thursday, a third of Clifton-Fine students were home with the flu. School was canceled Friday and again Monday.
“So we really needed some time for the staff to clean the building, to make sure the children got proper rest, and just give a break from all of the germs,” said Yeo.
Maintenance workers have been busy sanitizing and wiping down almost everything in the school. Public health officials say it's a reminder.
“We are still on the rise with flu cases. So each week we still have new cases. So it's still increasing. So it's a really good time to make sure you get your flu shot,” said
Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County public health director.
So far this flu season in St. Lawrence County, there have been a total of 483 cases; 88 of them cropped up just in the last week.
Nationally, the flu kills tens of thousands of people every year. The coronavirus is getting all the attention internationally. But in Clifton-Fine, it's the good old common flu they are thinking about.
“I have not had anyone say anything about the coronavirus,” said Yeo.
When should a child be sent back to school after having the flu? The state Department of Health says it's when they have no fever without the use of fever control medicines, and they feel well for 24 hours.
Yeo said Clifton-Fine schools will decide on a daily basis about holding school. So far, she says the show should still go on when the circus comes Wednesday night.
