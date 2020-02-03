Cloudy with mixed precipitation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country could see a little mixed precipitation Monday.
Snow was falling in some areas early. That's expected to mix with rain as temperatures warm up.
Snow isn't likely to accumulate much, maybe half an inch in some spots.
Any precipitation should end by sometime this afternoon. Highs will be close to 40 degrees.
There's a small chance of snow and rain on Tuesday. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Wednesday.
We'll likely see a little snow on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.
There’s a chance of some lake effect snow for the weekend. It will be in the mid-20s on Saturday and the low 30s on Sunday.
