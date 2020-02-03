Elinore B. “Elli” Rupp, 79, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elinore B. “Elli” Rupp, 79, of Spears Street, Canton died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15 from 12 - 2 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton. Her memorial service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Eric Olsen of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity of Potsdam and Saranac Lake officiating.
Elli was born April 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL a daughter of the late Rudolph P. and Marie (Berger) Boehm. She graduated high school in Chicago then furthered her education with a B.A. from Knox College in Galesburg, IL before receiving her Ph.D. in Chemistry at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
On September 21, 1963, she married John J. Rupp in the Ridge Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL.
Elli began her profession career as an Adjunct Instructor teaching the Nurses Chemistry course at St. Lawrence University in the Ogdensburg Psychiatric Hospital Nursing Program. Later she taught a variety of Chemistry courses – General, Physical, Advanced Inorganic, and Forensic chemistry at Potsdam State College and SUNY Canton.
In succeeding years at Clarkson University, she was involved in an extensive critical analysis of electrochemical data in the literature resulting in the publication of the Handbook Series in Inorganic Electrochemistry and the Handbook Series in Organic Electrochemistry. At the conclusion of the handbook project, she switched to laboratory research involving the electrochemical activity of lignin, which resulted in numerous publications. Her final endeavor was as the Chemistry Stockroom Supervisor at St. Lawrence University.
Surviving in addition to her husband, John of Canton are her two sons, Jeffrey Rupp of Herkimer, NY and Richard Rupp and his wife Tara Rupp of Corpus Christi, TX, as well as, a grandson, Griffin Rupp of Corpus Christi, TX.
She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Shetzley.
Elli was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity of Potsdam and a 3rd Degree Black Belt Instructor in American Kang Duk Won Karate in Watertown and received the Karateka of the Year Award in 2010.
She was a talented seamstress and made fabulous quilts and costumes for her sons. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and was an amazing cook. She was also an avid reader with a wide area of interest. The family experienced many great summers at the cottage on Hamlin Lake, MI where she was an avid sailor, enjoyed kayaking, all water activities as well as hiking in the surrounding National Forest and sand dunes.
Elli was also eager to travel, and in retirement made trips to the Canadian Rockies, Grand Canyon, Scandinavia, China, and the Caribbean. Elli always desired to have pets around, and her miniature poodle, Albert, gave her great enjoyment and comfort during her final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity or to the Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital (details at https://www.angiopathy.org/about) in Elli’s name.
