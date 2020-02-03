General Brown students perform ‘Beauty’ later this week

General Brown's 'Beauty and the Beast'
February 3, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 6:42 AM

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - General Brown High School presents "Beauty and the Beast" this weekend.

Nicole Lee plays Belle and Peter Harville is the Beast. They talked about the show during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can see their interview in the video.

Performances are on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 in the school auditorium. Curtain times are at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door.

Call 315-771-1781 to find out more.

