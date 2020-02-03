Gift giving and the law

However, Medicaid is a needs based government program so any gift you make can affect your application for Medicaid. If you make a gift and apply for Medicaid within 60 months of the date of the gift, your application for Medicaid will be denied. And, a “gift” is any transfer made for less than full market value, so, for example, if you “sell" your house worth $100,000 to your son for $50,000, you have made a gift of $50,000.