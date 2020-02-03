Indian River looks to fill box with 1 million pennies

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - What does the number 1 million look like? A Jefferson County school district is trying to show students through pennies.
Indian River High School students chipped in to make a wood and plexiglass box to hold nearly 1 million pennies.
"The box itself weighs about 300 pounds and with the pennies in it, it's going to be an accumulative total of about 5,500 pounds," said Matthew Howe, a senior who built the penny box.
The students have put their minds to math, exactly what the 1 million pennies project at Indian River is trying to teach.
"A million is a really huge number and it's really hard for us and we hear numbers in our daily lives like the national debt and things like that that these really big numbers. But even adults have a really hard time because we just don't have the experience with it. So this is a great way to physically see that and kind of grasp what that big number really means in our lives when we hear it," said Jillian Folino, 6-12 math coach.
One million pennies equals $10,000. The money raised in the district will go to the Jefferson County SPCA.
"It's really a good thing to raise $10,000, especially for a very noteworthy cause such as helping the animals at the SPCA," said Howe.
Teachers say if every student in kindergarten through the 12th grade donated around $3, they would reach their $1 million penny total, but anyone from anywhere can donate.
For now, the box has 1,500 pennies down, and counting.
“A lot of people will see a penny on the ground and walk past it, but hopefully that kind of makes people start to think about the value that’s behind the penny,” said Joseph Folino, 8th grade special education.
So what does 1 million look like? Well the students at Indian River are hoping to see it in pennies.
