James R. Rundell, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - James R. Rundell, 65, passed away Saturday evening, February 1, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.
James was born on March 16, 1954 in Rome, NY, a son to James R. and Dorothy Jane (Wojdyla) Rundell. He graduated high school at Rome Free Academy and obtained his associates degree at the University of Vermont. James worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for many years at Colter Sales in New Hampshire.
A marriage to Donna Davidson ended divorce.
James was a major athlete throughout school and loved to watch his favorite sports teams. He also loved to travel. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his fiancée of 24 years, Mary Grennon, Watertown, NY; a daughter, Adrienne (Ian) Rivard, Florida; two step daughters, Liza (Chris Alford) Grennon, Huntsville, MO; Melissa (John) Kennedy, Ogdensburg, NY; one grandchild, Liam Rivard; four step grandchildren, Olivia Grennon, Vivan Grennon, Ian Kennedy, Grace Kennedy.
James is predeceased by his father, James Rundell Sr.; a step son, Spencer Grennon.
Per the family’s request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Northridge Cremation Chapel, 13291 Townline Road, Philadelphia, NY 13673, owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.northridgecremationchapel.com.
